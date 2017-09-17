Tracee Ellis Ross Isn't Sweating Her Second Nomination in as Many Years at the 2017 Emmy Awards

For Tracee Ellis Ross, it turns out that second time is the charm. At least, when it comes to nerves.
The Black-ish star, who earned her second Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy nomination in a row for her work on the ABC comedy, admitted to E! News' Giuliana Rancic that she's taking it easy this time around. "It actually might be more exciting. You know why? Because everything felt so new last time, I was kind of a little like, 'Ahhh!'" she said on the red carpet at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. "I feel very present, so it just feels fun and exciting."
Ross faces down some stiff competition in her category this year, including perennial winner Julia Louis Dreyfus (Veep), Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Lily Tomlin (Grace & Frankie), Jane Fonda (Grace & Frankie), Allison Janney (Mom) and Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
And as for that incredible moment that happened just minutes earlier during E! News' Live From the Red Carpet when her co-star Anthony Anderson hijacked Laverne Cox's interview and offered her a guest star spot on the ABC comedy, Ross said it was a perfect example of what it's like to work every day with the guy. "I saw it from a distance," she said. "Welcome to my every day at work. Just a spontaneous adventure."
If you're wondering whether that spontaneity causes the co-stars to break character often, Ross admitted that it wasn't exactly the case. "I think Anthony and I are so much like our characters, I don't know if it's breaking character or just having fun," she laughed.
To hear more from Ross, be sure to check out her full interview above!