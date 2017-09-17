Rachel Bloom Totally Bought Her 2017 Emmys Dress Because "Gucci Is Not Lending Me" One

Rachel Bloom liked her dress so much she bought it!
While attending the 2017 Emmys, many actresses are guilty of receiving outfits that have to be worn once and returned right after the award show.
For Rachel, however, she totally switched it up for Sunday's big event.
"I bought this dress because Gucci is not lending me a dress. I love it and I can resell it. I'm now at the place where I can afford it," she shared exclusively on Live From the Red Carpet. "So I said in an interview before, sometimes it's hard to get places to lend me dresses because I'm not like a size zero, but also I can afford it so it's okay."
Rachel would complete her Gucci dress with a Tyler Ellis bag and jewelry from Csarite.
YouTube
While it may look and sound glamorous, Rachel was the first to admit that walking the red carpet is filled with a whole lot of emotions. In fact, it can get pretty darn stressful.
"I think what people at home have to understand is this looks very glamorous, but we're all at work right now. My songwriting partner is here with me and says everyone here seems so worried so it's really cool, but it's very high stress," she shared with E! News' Giuliana Rancic. "People are stepping on dresses, publicists are wondering if they're going fired. You're at work, I'm at work."
Rachel added, "We're all playing dress-up. This is the best dress-up. I feel like a pretty, pretty princess."
And while Rachel may have pulled out her credit card for tonight's red carpet dress, she's the first to admit that her title as Hollywood actress gets her some perks. Most of the time, however, she spreads the gifts from brands to others like the writing team.
"These places send me free stuff. Actors get free stuff so we can promote the brand. It's capitalism right?" she joked to us. "But I think the writers should also benefit from the free stuff I get because they help write the words that I say that get me the free stuff so this company Bando sent us a ton of stuff. So if you send free stuff for the writers' room or even my crew, it makes me more likely to promote."
Noted!