Ellie Kemper Reveals 14-Month-Old Son James Is "Unusually Strong"

Ellie Kemper, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ellie Kemper's character on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Kimmy Schmidt is many things. Kimmy Schmidt is a survivor, she has an abnormal (positive) outlook on life and she's freakishly strong.

"Unnatural physical strength—that could be a huge asset in my life," Kemper told E! News' Giuliana Rancic about what quality she'd want of Kimmy's on the red carpet for the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. But in all seriousness, Kemper said Kimmy Schmidt's tenacity is something she'd want in her real life.

"That woman does not quit, she just keeps going and going," Kemper said about her character.

One person who does have unnatural strength in her life is her 14-month-old son James.

"He is so strong," she said. "One day I'll show you a picture of his biceps, which are unusually strong…I'll text it to you later."

His grandfather was a gymnast, Kemper explained. "Even in the ultrasound we saw the quadriceps…it wasn't human. He's so strong."

He may be "very strong, very hyper," Kemper said, but there is one thing that gets him to calm down: Allison Williams' face. Kemper used a magazine with Williams on the cover to lull her son into calmness.

Kemper is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The show itself is also nominated, as is her costar Tituss Burgess.

The series has already been renewed for a fourth season on Netflix.

