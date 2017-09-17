Yvonne Strahovski Reveals She's Married and Introduces Her Husband on Emmys Red Carpet

Surprise!

Yvonne Strahovski revealed to E! News' Jason Kennedy on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmys that she is married!

The 35-year-old Australian actress, who plays Serena Joy on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale and is also known for her past role on Chuck, attended the event with her new husband, Tim Loden.

She revealed that the two wed earlier this summer in Northern California. The two have been together for more than six years.

Loden, who is also an actor and guest starred on Chuck, said the wedding took place on a very hot day.

"But we all made it through, we all did some dancing at the end of the night, it was fantastic," he said.

"We ended up jumping in the lake in our suit and gown, just to cool down," the actress added. "It was ridiculously hot. But we had a great time."