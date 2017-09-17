See All of the Instagram and Twitpics from the Hottest Celebs Getting Ready for the 2017 Emmys

Social media always saves the day!

Thanks to Twitter and Instagram, we can pretty much get ready to hit the carpet for the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards with all of our favorite stars. If it wasn't for social media, we may have missed the sweet throwback photo that nominee Lena Waithe posted on Instagram.

Or how about seeing Heidi Klumget all gussied up before the big event? Definitely a top 10 moment in our books. It's hard not to love celebs getting candid and silly before the biggest night of their careers, and we're so here for it. Especially when it comes to Ron Cephas Jones looking dapper in his suit—just saying!

E! has rounded up all of the BTS moments from the biggest celebs accounts. Check out the pics below!