See All of the Instagram and Twitpics from the Hottest Celebs Getting Ready for the 2017 Emmys

Social media always saves the day! 

Thanks to Twitter and Instagram, we can pretty much get ready to hit the carpet for the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards with all of our favorite stars. If it wasn't for social media, we may have missed the sweet throwback photo that nominee Lena Waithe posted on Instagram. 

Or how about seeing Heidi Klumget all gussied up before the big event? Definitely a top 10 moment in our books. It's hard not to love celebs getting candid and silly before the biggest night of their careers, and we're so here for it. Especially when it comes to Ron Cephas Jones looking dapper in his suit—just saying! 

E! has rounded up all of the BTS moments from the biggest celebs accounts. Check out the pics below! 

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Emmys 2017

Twitter

Gabrielle Union

"Ole top of the wedding cake asses :couple: #EMMY2017 @DwyaneWade "

Julianne Hough, Emmys 2017

Instagram

Julianne Hough

"Last one... for the glam squad tap for credits!"

Sarah Hyland, Emmys 2017

Instagram

Sarah Hyland

"Getting #emmys ready with my favorite people @allanface & @ryanrichman"

Marsai Martin, Emmys 2017

Instagram

Marsai Martin

"#emmys2017 #redcarpet @essence"

Chris Hardwick, Emmys 2017

Instagram

Chris Hardwick

"All set for TV Prom! #Emmys2017" 

Rachel Bloom, Emmys 2017

Instagram

Rachel Bloom

"My number one step for red carpet prep is number one. #Emmys"

Lea Michele, Emmys 2017

Instagram

Lea Michele

"It's almost time! :sparkles: #GlamSquad #Emmys" 

Jonathan Scott, Property Brothers, 2017 Emmys

E!

Jonathan Scott

"Alright 69th #Emmys let's do this! #KeepinItWeird" 

Allison Janney, Emmys 2017

Instagram

Allison Janney

"On my way #stuffin'meinmycar @tatetaylor #Emmys2017"

Jessica Biel, Emms 2017

Instagram

Jessica Biel

"When the AC is broken en route to the Emmy's you thank God for the ice in your drank. #emmys"

Shailene Woodley

Instagram

Shailene Woodley

"It takes a village. #emmys"

Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Michelle Bath, Emmys 2017

Instagram

Ryan Michelle Bath

"Do the damn thang, Ry!"

Reese Witherspoon, Emmys 2017

Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

"Who's excited for the #Emmys?! #EmmyPrep #WeekendFun (@DraperJames)" 

Padma Lakshmi, Emmys 2017

Instagram

Padma Lakshmi

"Cut my hair! Tune in to the @enews Red Carpet here shortly to see my full red carpet look."

Marcus Scribner

Instagram

Marcus Scribner

"Emmy ready :smirk: #emmys2017"

Lena Waithe, 2017 Emmys

Instagram

Lena Waithe

"This little girl always dreamed of going to the Emmys one day. And today her dream comes true. This is how I feel no matter what happens tonight. #LoveYall"

Heidi Klum, Emmys 2017

Instagram

Heidi Klum

"Getting ready with @lindahaymakeup and @hairbylorenzomartin #emmys2017"

Oprah, Emmys 2017

Instagram

Oprah Winfrey

"Now onto the nail and feet thang with @footnanny. It's a process y'all. #emmys2017"

Uzo Aduba, 2017 Emmys

Instagram

Uzo Aduba

"It's that time, ladies and gentlemen! Follow me as I get ready for the big show! #emmys @janicekinjo @naivashaintl @cristinaehrlich @kevinmichaelericson"

Oprah, Emmys 2017

Instagram

Oprah Winfrey

"Next stop doing the hair color thang! Thank you @nicolemangrumhair. Thank you Lady Clairol. #emmys2017"

Ron Cephas Jones, 2017 Emmys

Instagram

Ron Cephas Jones

"Rat Pack. #EmmyAwards #Jonesin"

Felicity Huffman, 2017 EMMYs

Instagram

Felicity Huffman

"Almost ready. Here's a sneak peek from earlier this week. What do you guys think? #emmys"

Mandy Moore, Emmys 2017

Instagram

Mandy Moore

"Emmy weekend lewks c/o my fav crew; @streicherhair, @jennstreicher, @ecduzit and @micahmarcus." 

Elisabeth Moss

Instagram

Elisabeth Moss

"Totally normal Sunday, nothing unusual happening here... ���� @joannavargasnyc #emmys #handmaidstale"

Iain Armitage

Twitter

Iain Armitage

"Preparing!! Iain has always been an excellent napper. Today he was so excited it was difficult to sleep but at last... #EmmyAwards2017"

