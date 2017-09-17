Stephen Colbert Posts Video of a ''Hot Leak From Russia'' Hours Before Hosting the 2017 Emmys

Stephen Colbert, the host of 69th Annual Primetime Emmy, posted a hilarious video to his Twitter a few hours before taking the stage at the 2017 Emmy Awards—and it's sure to raise some eyebrows with its subtle but cheeky political commentary.

The funny man definitely tried to keep things controversial by caption the video, "hot leak from Russia! Sorry, not the one you've been waiting for."

The video shows clips from the Late Show host's recent trip to Russia. During his man-on-the-street routine, the comedy king asked people from the Motherland what they thought should win the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series?

Everyone said the same thing: "The Americans!"

Funny thing, The Americans isn't nominated this year. 

But as the funny video suggests, "The Russians have rigged bigger elections than this..."

Keep checking back with E! News to see how Stephen fares on stage tonight at the television award show...

