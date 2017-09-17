Chance the Rapper's Birthday Dance for His Daughter Is #DadGoals

Happy Birthday to the woman I love #ykwtfgo

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Who has a cool dad? This toddler does!

In honor of his daughter's 2nd birthday, Chance the Rapper put on his dancing shoes and got to work. In a video sure to both entertain you and totally melt your heart, the Grammy winner joined a bevy of costumed characters at little Kensli's birthday party and got grooving. His song of choice? "I Love You So Much," by DJ Khaled featuring the rapper himself!

"Happy Birthday to the woman I love," he wrote to the youngster. 

I need 4 more so I could start a band ??

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

In addition to the choreography, the proud dad couldn't help but gush over his little girl on her special day. 

"Since my life really began with her, I guess I turn 2 at midnight," he captioned a sweet photo of them together with the tot rocking her dad's hat. "TURN UPPPP FOR MY DAUGHTER."

From the looks of the rapper's social media—like father, like daughter! The 2-year-old, whom Chance had with Kirsten Corley, seems to be following in her famous dad's footsteps. Most recently, the star videotaped his daughter in the studio, where she took to the mic while he played backup on the drums. 

As he quipped online, "I need 4 more so I could start a band." 

In the meantime, it looks like Kensli is enjoying the show! Happy Birthday, little lady!

