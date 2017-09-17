Kelsea Ballerini’s Bachelorette Weekend Featured Selfies With Jennifer Lopez and Bridesmaids Impressions

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Elizabeth Olsen, Robbie Arnett

Elizabeth Olsen and Beau Robbie Arnett Make First Official Appearance Together

Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato's Birthday Message to Nick Jonas Will Melt Your Heart

Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez, Raffaella Modugno

Marc Anthony Kicks Off His Birthday at Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas Show

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kelsea Ballerini, Jennifer Lopez

Instagram

Before Kelsea Ballerini walks down the aisle, she celebrated in Las Vegas style. 

The country songstress, who is engaged to Australian country star Morgan Evans, gathered up her best gal pals and flew off to Las Vegas for a weekend of fun before the big day. 

With a fitting bachelorette hashtag ready to go (how cute is #KBMETHERMATE?), Ballerini threw on a "Feyoncé" crop top and headed to Sin City. But first—a Bridesmaids impression. 

"I'm ready to party with the best of 'em," she sang in the plane's aisle à la Kristen Wiig's character in the beloved comedy. 

Photos

Stars' Engagement Rings

#KBMETHERMATE // @madiimoore @wraymes @goodmegan @kgbolton44 @janicolaisen @gracieblack @christinaa1811 @katemroeder

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

Once Ballerini and her bachelorette crew touched down, they had a packed schedule ahead of them, including a meet and greet with Las Vegas' resident triple threat, Jennifer Lopez. The girl gang caught J.Lo's "All I Have" show at Planet Hollywood and snapped some pictures with the songstress. "Don't be fooled by the rock(s) that I got," the bride-to-be cheekily captioned a selfie with Lopez. 

No Vegas bachelorette party would be complete without a daytime pool party. Ballerini assembled her posse (in matching one-pieces no less) and got into formation.  

????????????????

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

friends that have matching wedgies together stay together. ??

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT

In the star's words, "Friends that have matching wedgies together stay together." Ain't that the truth!

The 24-year-old Grammy nominee accepted her beau's proposal back in 2016 on Christmas morning. "This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him," she announced on social media at the time. "Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HeCalledDibs."

As their wedding approaches at the end of this year, Ballerini has decided their nuptials will be nontraditional—but one of her three wedding outfits will be white.

As she told E! News in June, "The whole wedding will be pretty untraditional, so I think that having a long, white dress is the only traditional part we will have."

If her bachelorette party is any indication of what's in store, this wedding is going to be quite the event! In the meantime, if you're looking to throw a celebrity-style bachelorette party, take some notes from these famous former brides:

Ashley Tisdale, Bachelorette Parties

Instagram

Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical star flew to Miami where she met up with friends and former co-star Vanessa Hudgens for a weekend of fun before marrying actor Christopher French.

Chrissy Teigen, Bachelorette Parties

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen

The TV personality had a relaxing and "healthy" bachelorette party in Mexico before marrying Grammy-winning singer John Legend.

Sofia Vergara, Bachelorette Parties

Instagram

Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family star kept it low-key while celebrating her bachelorette party before marrying actor Joe Manganiello.

Article continues below

Countess Luann de Lesseps, Instagram

Instagram

Luann de Lesseps

The Real Housewives of New York star met friends in Miami where she partied all night with Miami housewives and her former co-star Jill Zarin

Lauren Conrad, Instagram

Instagram

Lauren Conrad

The Laguna Beach star headed to Cabo San Lucas with friends while relaxing on the beach.

Kandi Burruss, Bachelorette Parties

Instagram

Kandi Burruss

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star stayed in her hometown where she and her friends partied at Compound Nightclub for a night of festivities.

Article continues below

Anna Camp, Skylar Astin, Instagram

Instagram

Anna Camp

The Pitch Perfect star had a joint bachelorette and bachelor party with husband and co-star Skylar Astin.

Jessica Simpson

Greg Tidwell,PacificCoastNews

Jessica Simpson

Similar to Camp, the "Take My Breath Away" singer threw a co-ed bachelor and bachelorette party with husband Eric Johnson at the rooftop of the Eveleigh restaurant in Los Angeles.

Nicky Hilton, Paris Hilton

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Nicky Hilton

Joined by her sister Paris Hilton and friends, Nicky jetted off to Miami where the group partied at the 1 Hotel and Homes in South Beach.

Article continues below

Troian Bellisario, Bachelorette Parties

Instagram

Troian Bellisario

The Pretty Little Liars actress brought her friends and co-stars Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell on a week-long European bachelorette vacation. 

Julianne Hough, Bachelorette Parties

Instagram

Julianne Hough

The Dancing with the Stars judge spent her bachelorette party in a tropical beach location with a dozen of her closest friends, including Nina Dobrev.

Ciara, Bachelorette Parties

Instagram

Ciara

The Grammy-winning singer brought friends to party in Las Vegas at the Encore Beach Club in the Wynn Hotel.

Article continues below

Bar Refaeli, Instagram

Instagram

Bar Refaeli

The supermodel headed to the Maldives with friends while showing off her killer body at the Club Med Resort & Villas.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Instagram

Instagram

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

The Sopranos star jetted off to Sin City with close friends to party at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Samira Wiley

Samira Wiley

The Orange is the New Black star joined 13 of her closest friends in Miami for a wild night at the E11EVEN Nightclub.

Article continues below

Behati Prinsloo, Bachelorette Party

Instagram

Behati Prinsloo

The supermodel and wife of Adam Levine celebrated her bachelorette party in Miami with a big group of her closest gal-pals. 

Eniko Parrish, Bachelorette Parties

Instagram

Eniko Parrish

Model and wife of comedian Kevin Hart brought her girlfriends to the Dominican Republic for a bachelorette weekend where they all donned matching red bathing suits.

Kym Johnson Instagram

Instagram

Kym Johnson

The Dancing with the Stars pro jetted off to Vegas, joining her girlfriends and guy friends along the way. The group went VIP to Jennifer Lopez's show while bumping into A-lister Nicole Kidman.

Article continues below

Jamie Chung, Bachelorette Parties

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Jamie Chung

The Real World star headed to the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya where she met up with girlfriends before tying the knot.

TAGS/ Kelsea Ballerini , Las Vegas , Jennifer Lopez , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.