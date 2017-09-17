Marc Anthony Kicks Off His Birthday at Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas Show

Marc Anthony kicked off his birthday festivities with a familiar face.

While the Latin crooner was in town for his Full Circle tour at the Mandalay Bay, Anthony stopped by at Planet Hollywood to catch his famous ex-wife's Las Vegas show.

"Starting the Pre-birthday celebration @jlo," the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram along with a snap of him alongside his girlfriend Raffaella Modugno and a group of friends. Anthony, who was married to Lopez for seven years, rang in his 49th birthday on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lopez's new love, Alex Rodriguez, wasn't too far away. The baseball star applauded his leading lady from the audience Saturday night next to his 12-year-old daughter, Natasha Rodriguez.