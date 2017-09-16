Jay-Z and Beyoncé Slay It As the King and Queen of Date Night in NYC

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Ladies and gentleman, take some notes on how to keep the spark alive—because nobody does it better than Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Seriously. Nobody.

Despite their trio of kiddos, the pair in all their imperfectly perfect splendor have been enjoying a number of date nights out on the town recently and they're looking like they are "crazy in love" as ever.

Earlier this week, Bey who donned an emerald green gown, and Jay slayed it together at Rihanna's Diamond Ball in NYC on Thursday. Amazingly enough, the singer rocked it in a $165 frock from the House of CB, which showed as much thigh as it did frugality.

Before that the queen, who opted for a miniskirt and an off-the-shoulder top, hit up Broadway's new hit show Dear Evan Hansen with her main man and even met the show's star, Pitch Perfect actor Ben Platt, backstage for some fun.

But this isn't the first time that Blue, Sir and Rumi's proud parents haven given themselves a night off from parental duties to enjoy some romantic moments together.

From Italian vacays to a night at the Grammys and a celeb-studded gala here and there, these two always find a way to sneak in a little time in for a date night wherever they are.

Check out music's royal couple on their many, oh-so-fabulous nights of romance...

Beyoncé's 7 Most Heartwarming Quotes About Motherhood

ESC: Jay-Z, Beyonce

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Diamond Dogs

The cute couple attend Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 14, 2017 in New York City.

Beyonce, Jay Z, Jay-Z, Instagram

Instagram

Paris When It Sizzles

The City of Love can't even compete with the amour between these two. The duo posed while on a recent trip to France. 

Beyonce, Jay Z, Jay-Z, Instagram

Instagram

Fierce Faces

Before Jay's big show at Madison Square Garden the two spend some precious moments together.

Beyonce Knowles, Jay Z

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Big Apple Love

Bey can't stop from smiling as the two spend a night on the town in Midtown Manhattan on October 29, 2014.

Beyonce, Jay-Z

Splash News

In Living Color

Beyoncé and Jay-Z went for bold and colorful ensembles when they hit up a performance of Hamilton on Broadway in New York City.

Beyonce, Jay-Z

Xposure / AKM-GSI

London Calling

The two spotted finishing their night out at Harry's Bar after performing at London's Wembley Stadium.

Jay Z, Beyonce

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Laugh It Up

They couldn't help but giggle when they hit up a basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on Feb. 29, 2016 in Los Angeles.

Beyonce, Jay Z

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

When Life Gives You Lemons...

The matching couple looked loved up as they took an evening stroll through Midtown Manhattan. 

Jay Z, Beyonce

Splash News

When in Monaco...

Bringing Blue along, the duo enjoyed an outing in Monaco on July 31, 2016.

Beyoncé, Jay Z

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Birthday Bey

The couple were all about each other when they arrived at Beyoncé's Soul Train-Themed Birthday Party in New York City in September 2016.

Beyonce, Jay-Z

AKM-GSI

Super Couple

Looking like she's having a blast, Bey leaves Levis Stadium with Jay following Super Bowl 50. The 34-year-old singer looked ready to celebrate with her main man after her show-stopping halftime performance with Coldplay and Bruno Mars.

Beyonce, Jay Z, Blue Ivy, Halloween

Instagram

Barbie World

Dressing like the coolest Ken and Barbie that ever existed, the pair made sure to pose on Halloween.

Beyonce, Jay Z

ROKA / AKM-GSI

Ciao Bella!

The couple leaves Mario Batali's restaurant Del Posto restaurant in New York City.

Beyonce, Jay-Z

BlayzenPhotos / AKM-GSI

Power to the People

The power couple of the century arrives at the SNL after party to support Solange who made her musical debut on the popular sketch show. 

Beyonce, Jay Z

BFA / Hagop Kalaidjian

Oscar Duo

The twosome were all smiles at the Grey Goose Toasts the Academy Awards Nominees at The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscars Dinner.

Beyonce, Jay Z, Anniversary

Beyonce.com

Higher Love

Bey and Jay were flying high on a high-flying date.

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Florence

AKM-GSI

Italian Is for Lovers

The couple was photographed visiting the Accademia di Belle Arti di Firenze and the San Miniato Church on May 24, 2015.

Beyonce, Jay Z, 2017 Grammy Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Grammy Night

Dressed to the nines, the pair had a big night at the 59th Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017.

 

Jay-Z, Beyonce

XactpiX/Splash News

Shop Till They Drop

The pair hold hands on the streets of NYC after attending Kanye West's fashion show in NYC on Feb. 12, 2015.

Beyonce, Jay Z, Jay-Z, Instagram

Instagram

Broadway's Finest

The two paired up at the Dear Evan Hansen show on Broadway in NYC on Sept. 14, 2017.

