Rob Kardashian Posts Adorable Photo of His ''Twin'' Dream Kardashian After Reaching Custody Agreement

Dream Kardashian, Twitter

Twitter

One day after reaching a custody agreement with ex Blac Chyna over their baby girl, Rob Kardashian posted an adorable photo of his "twin"—daughter Dream Kardashian on his Twitter account.

Since her birth in November, Rob has frequently posted photos of his angelic daughter, but recently (since his issues with former flame) the 30-year-old has been posting less regularly. The last time the E! star posted a pic to his Twitter of his little lamb was July 21.

On Friday, the formerly feuding exes reached a private agreement over their 10-month-old daughter. The Lashed salon owner agreed to no longer pursue a domestic violence case against her ex.

"Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully co-parent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along," her attorney Lisa Bloom told E! News exclusively.

"Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, September 18 off the calendar," she added. "She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur. This agreement does not resolve all disputes between Chyna and Rob."

The lawyer also responded to recent reports about their custody agreement, saying, "To correct some false statements...Rob does not have 'more than 50 percent custody.'"

It does appear that Rob has custody of the wee one this weekend. 

Earlier this year, the on-again, off-again split after a one-year relationship and had a very public and graphic dispute over social media in July.

Luckily the two were able to work things out for the sake of their young child, who was all smiles earlier today.

Take a look at some of Dream's other most adorable moments...

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

Instagram

Fourth of July

Rob Kardashian posted this sweet pic of him with his baby girl on her first Fourth of July.

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Kiss Me, I'm Irish

Baby Dream celebrates her first St. Patrick's Day, and on her dad's 30th birthday!

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Drool Baby, Drool

"Look how long her eye lashes are," Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "I will never say no this Woman lol." 

Dream Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Instagram

First Valentine's Day!

"Stealing hearts mama," Rob wrote.

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Adorable Overalls

Dream rocks some pint-size overalls and a precious collared shirt.

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Instagram

Dreamin' Away

The baby caught some zzzz's in style. 

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Instagram

Bubbly Baby

Dream's latest fascination? Bubbles!

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old, Snapchat

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

What's Up?

The baby looks at her mother.

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old, Snapchat

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

Kisses From Mama

Blac Chyna smooches her little girl.

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old, Snapchat

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

Baby Bliss

Little Dream thinks about her next meal.

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old, Snapchat

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

Flower Girl

Blac Chyna posted this video of the baby on Snapchat when she turned 1 month old.

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old

Instagram

1 Month Old

Dream's first age milestone pic!

Dream Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Daddy's Little Girl

Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram, "Hi baby :)"

Dream Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Pretty in Pink

Dream sucks blissfully on her Wubbanub pacifier.

Kylie Jenner, Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Aunt Kylie

Rob Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner cuddles her niece.

Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Instagram

Zzzz

Chyna posted this sweet snapshot with a sleeping emoji face.

Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, Snapchat

Snapchat

Flower Girls

Dream and Chyna look precious with matching flower crowns on Snapchat.

Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Snapchat Video

Snapchat

Daddy's Girl

How cute is Dream?! We think she looks just like papa Rob.

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Proud Papa

A smiley Rob can't help beaming as he hold his newborn daughter.

Amber Rose, Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Auntie Amber

Chyna's BFF Amber Rose meet's the bundle of joy.

Dream Kardashian, King Cairo

Instagram

Big Brother

Big brother King Cairo meets his little sis. Too cute.

Dream Kardashian, Snapchat

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

Mommy's Touch

Dream appears in a sweet video Blac Chyna posted on her Snapchat.

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Dream's Debut!

E! News debuted Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream Renee Kardashian with this exclusive first pic of the newborn.

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Instagram

Sweet Dreams

Rob posted this pic with the caption, "It was all a DREAM haha I love her."

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Sunglasses Star

Dream has become quite the fan of Snapchat filters!

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Puppy Love

Who can compete with the cuteness of a baby? Maybe a baby wearing digital puppy ears!

Dream Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Baby's First Christmas

It appears Dream is very ready for her first Christmas in this adorable holiday pic.

King Cairo, Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Watching Over Dream

Protective big bro King Cairo watches over his littler sister as she sleeps.

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Sweet Dreams!

As proud dad Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram, "Best thing that has ever happened to me in my life."

