Gigi Hadid's Evolution From Awkward Kid to Catwalk Queen

Instagram, Getty Images
Instagram, Getty Images
Gigi Hadid is one of the modeling world's top "It" girls.
The 22-year-old daughter of Mohammed Hadid and Yolanda Hadid has gone from a cute kid to a stunning runway model and member of a growing entourage of hot young stars.
Gigi, whose name is actually Jelena, has lived a charmed life as the daughter of a big wig real estate developer and the Dutch model. Prior to being the runway's go-to girl, she was a sporty kid, playing varsity volleyball and being a competitive horseback rider while in high school.
In 2013, she moved to New York City to study criminal psychology at the New School but quickly but her education on hold to pursue her modeling career. By February 2014, the model had already made it to New York Fashion Week. Later that month, she got a big break, landing the cover of CR Fashion Book magazine. In July 2014, she and fellow celebri-kid, Patrick Schwarzenegger, starred in Tom Ford's Eyewear autumn/winter campaign.
In January 2015, Gigi was named the Daily Front Row's Model of the Year and she became a Maybelline brand ambassador. The next month she became the first model to cover the CR Fashion Book for a second time. By May 2015, Hadid had walked the runway for designers including Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Michael Kors, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Max Mara.
In 2016, the Los Angeles native walked for Versace, Chanel, Elie Saab, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Anna Sui, Miu Miu, Balmain, Diane Von Furstenberg, Tommy Hilfiger, Fenty x Puma, Isabel Marant, and Giambattista Valli.
In 2017, the former athlete was featured on four March 2017 Vogue covers: United States, Britain, China, and the inaugural Arabia edition. In May 2017, she graced the covers of the Netherlands editions of Vogue, Cosmopolitan and Glamour, as well as the June/July 2017 cover of the US Harper's Bazaar. During Fall/Winter 2017 Fashion Week in New York, Milan and Paris, Hadid opened the shows for Jeremy Scott, Anna Sui, Versus, Alberta Ferretti, Missoni, H&M and Balmain. The top model closed the shows for Isabel Marant, Moschino, Max Mara and Anna Sui.
See Gigi's evolution from awkward kid to stunning top model...
Toddler Gigi showed off her posing skills even as a wee one.
Rocking pig tails and glasses, little Gigi certainly knew how to mug for the camera back in the day.
Gigi hugs her kid sister Bella when they are both tiny tots.
Article continues below
Posing with her model mama, Gigi shows off her baby blues as a youngin'.
Even back in the day, Gigi knew how to rock her blonde locks.
Jerod Harris/WireImage
The model arrives at the Heart Foundation Gala on May 10, 2012 in Los Angeles.
Article continues below
JB Lacroix/WireImage
Gigi attends the People StyleWatch Hollywood Denim Party at Palihouse Holloway on September 20, 2012 in West Hollywood, Calif.
David Livingston/Getty Images
The up-and-comer attends W Magazine and Guess magazine party at Laurel Hardware on January 8, 2013 in West Hollywood, Calif.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
The model attends Canada's Walk of Fame After Party at The Sheraton Hotel on September 21, 2013 in Toronto, Canada.
Article continues below
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Gigi attends the Club SI Swimsuit event hosted by Sports Illustrated at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on February 19, 2014 in Miami Beach, FLA.
Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images
The blonde attends the 2014 Brooklyn Beach Party at MCU Park on August 22, 2014.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for GUESS
The sporty star highlighted her fit form when she attend the Guess Hotel pool party at the Viceroy Palm Springs on April 14, 2013 in Palm Springs, Calif.
Article continues below
Michael Stewart/Getty Images)
Suiting up in a bright ensemble, Gigi attends the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue celebration at Marquee on February 10, 2015 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for FENTY PUMA
Gigi poses backstage at the Fenty x Puma by Rihanna AW16 Collection during Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week at 23 Wall Street on February 12, 2016 in New York City.
Kotinsky/Getty Images for the Daily Front Row
Bella's big sis attends the Daily Front Row Second Annual Fashion Media Awards on September 5, 2014 in New York City.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The "It" girl attends Spike TV's 10th Annual Guys Choice Awards at Sony Pictures Studios on June 4, 2016 in Los Angeles.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
The model walks the runway at the Anna Sui fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on February 18, 2015 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The California girl walks the runway during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Armory on November 10, 2015 in New York City.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Gigi walks the runway during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 30, 2016 in Paris, France.
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
The model poses at the TommyLand Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 Fashion Show on February 8, 2017 in Venice, Calif.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The model attends TommyXGigi Spring 2017 during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 on February 24, 2017 in Milan, Italy.
Article continues below
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Gigi walked the runway at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at the Park Avenue Armory on September 6, 2017 in New York City.