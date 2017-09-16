Cops Lip-Sync Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way" in Police Dash Cam Video

It's Lip Sync Battle meets Carpool Karaoke meets Cops.

Three officers from the Port Huron Police Department in Michigan filmed a dash cam video of themselves lip syncing the Backstreet Boys' 1999 hit ballad "I Want It That Way" while on a night shift. The clip was recently posted on the department's Facebook page.

"I'm trying to think of a song that would get me in the mood to being back to work," Officer Brian Daly says. "What do you think?"

"Oh, I got a song," replies Officer Sam Baker.

"No," Daly says. "No, don't even try it."

"Don't act like you don't know," Baker says.

Officer Derek Paret later popped in to join the fun.