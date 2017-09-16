Ariel Winter Wears Latex Outfit and Shows PDA With Levi Meaden at Pre-Emmys Party

Ariel Winterturned heads with a daring look at a pre-2017 Emmys party Friday.

The 19-year-old Modern Family actress arrived at Entertainment Weekly's pre-Emmys bash in a $255 vanilla, curve-hugging, cleavage-baring latex House of CB bustier and matching mini skirt, paired with nude, pointed toe heels. She was photographed packing on the PDA with her date, her 30-year-old boyfriend, fellow actor Levi Meaden. E! News learned almost a year ago that the two were dating.

Inside the bash, Winter met up with her Modern Family co-star Rico Rodriguez, who is also 19 and plays her little brother.