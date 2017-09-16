Mandy Moore Wears Sparkling Dress and Flashes Engagement Ring at Pre-Emmys 2017 Parties

Mandy Moore's pre-Emmys 2017 look will dazzle you.

The 33-year-old This Is Us star sparkled all over at Entertainment Weekly and Gersh's bashes Saturday, a day before the ceremony. She wore a black sequined dress with a keyhole bolero and a thigh-high slit, while flashing, yes, her giant diamond engagement ring.

E! News recently learned that the actress' boyfriend, Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith, proposed to her after two years of dating.

Moore had also flashed her engagement ring while out and about in Los Angeles earlier this week.