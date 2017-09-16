Fergie Is All Smiles in Brazil After News of Her and Josh Duhamel's Split

Peace? Victory? Fergie was all smiles in Brazil Friday, as she stepped out without her wedding ring, a day after news of her and Josh Duhamel's breakup was made public.

It's business as usual for the singer, who is promoting her upcoming new album Double Duchess and will perform onstage at the 2017 Rock in Rio festival.

Fergie was photographed greeting fans outside her hotel in Rio de Janeiro, wearing a black, semi-sheer, short-sleeve sequined top, ripped blue skinny jeans and black pumps. She smiled wide at photographers, making V signs with both hands while wearing multiple rings.