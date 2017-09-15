Serena Williams' Newborn Daughter Flexes Her Baby ''Biceps'' in Precious Photo

She got it from her mama!

Just two days after Serena Williams shared the first photo of daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., the tennis all-star returned to social media with yet another adorable snapshot of the newborn.

In the photo, Serena and fiancé Alexis Ohanian's first bundle of joy is fast sleep in a onesie that reads "Smart and Strong like my Mama"—which couldn't be more accurate given the tennis all-star's legendary status in the sports world.

"Biceps," the caption read, referencing her tiny muscles. Too cute! Little Olympia even has her own Instagram account with 17,000 followers and counting.