Patrick Dempsey and Kate Walsh's Surprise Grey's Anatomy Reunion Is Just What the Doctor Ordered

So was it odd for Dr. McDreamy to run into his TV ex-wife? Not even in the slightest!
"Kate's fun and her comic timing is amazing," he shared with People. "We were always playful on set anyway, and then we would get serious, but this was fun just to be playful and to make each other laugh."
And while the video may provide some laughs for viewers at home, the Hollywood stars who participated know they are supporting a very important cause.
In fact, Patrick has proven to be passionate about the cause for quite some time as he opened up the Patrick Dempsey Center for Cancer Hope & Healing in 2008 for patients and families in need.
For those wondering when they can see Patrick and Kate on the small screen next, we have more good news to share.
The actor will appear in EPIX's 10-episode adaption of Joel Dicker's The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair. As for Kate, she is set to continue her role as Olivia Baker in season 2 of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why.