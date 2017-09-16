Canvas Prints Under $100 to Instantly Redefine Your Living Space

Whether you're a novice or a seasoned home decorator, everyone knows that having art on your walls is of utmost importance.

Aside from really warming up the space, it's also a stellar opportunity to express your personality. For instance, guests are going to have a different opinion of you if you adorn your bare walls with canvas prints of cats in sinks as opposed to watercolor floral scenes. Don't overthink it: Not one option is better than the other. It's really just about what speaks to you and your individual style.

To help you get the ball rolling, we've rounded up a few canvas prints and to sweeten the experience, they're all under $100.

World Map in Watercolor

World Map in Watercolor

World Map in Watercolor Purple and Blue, $74

Marianna

Marianna

Marianna Canvas Art, $72

Good Housekeeping Cover

Good Housekeeping Cover

Good Housekeeping Cover June, 1932 Print, $28

Cinque Terre Italy

Cinque Terre Italy

Cinque Terre Italy Print, $30

Wilderness

Wilderness

Wilderness Canvas Print, $83

You Are Amazing

You Are Amazing

You Are Amazing Print, $28

Orange Dandelion

Orange Dandelion

Orange Dandelion Print, $27

Umbrella Pattern on Beach

Umbrella Pattern on Beach

Umbrella Pattern on Beach Print, $28

'Jardin de Giverny'

'Jardin de Giverny'

'Jardin de Giverny' by Claude Monet Graphic Art Print, $33

Cat Sitting in Bathroom Sink

Cat Sitting in Bathroom Sink

Cat Sitting in Bathroom Sink Print, $27

Dog Brewing Co.

Dog Brewing Co.

Dog Brewing Co. Print, $27

Offwhite Starry Night'

Offwhite Starry Night'

'Offwhite Starry Night' Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas, $56

Chinoiserie

Chinoiserie

Chinoiserie Art Print, $68

'Floralia Blanc'

'Floralia Blanc'

'Floralia Blanc' Graphic Art Print, $70

Amazing Santorini

Amazing Santorini

Amazing Santorini Travel in Greek Islands Series Print, $44

'Blossoms in Mason Jar'

'Blossoms in Mason Jar'

'Blossoms in Mason Jar' by Tre Sorelle Studios Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas, $64

'Gilded Map'

'Gilded Map'

'Gilded Map' Graphic Art Print, $35

Bison on Putty

Bison on Putty

Bison on Putty Canvas Print, $70

'Winter Marble'

'Winter Marble'

'Winter Marble' Graphic Art Print, $22

Wild Flowers

Wild Flowers

Wild Flowers Canvas Print, $63

'New Yorker in Spring'

'New Yorker in Spring'

'New Yorker in Spring' Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas, $64

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

