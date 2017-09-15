Would Tom Brady Eat That? Unveiling the Football Star's Extreme Diet Choices

Love him or hate him, Tom Brady is hands-down one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL.

Though there's no doubt that a lot of practice and hard work have gone into the success that's lead him to five Super Bowl rings, Brady admits his food intake is also a big part of it.

As you likely know, the quarterback maintains a very restricted and regimented diet, consisting of only "real" foods eaten at specific times of the day.

But it goes even beyond that.