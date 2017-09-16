Giuliana Rancic's Emmys Red Carpet Style Evolution

The red carpet is synonymous with Giuliana Rancic.

From the Oscars to the Grammys and every awards show in between, Giuliana is always there to catch up with all our favorite celebs—and she knows how to dress for the occasion.

We'd expect nothing less from the TV personality, who dissects celebrity outfits and style selections with her team on E!'s Fashion Police. After all, maintaining the legacy of comedian and couture connoisseur Joan Rivers is no small feat.

But how do Giuliana's own looks hold up?

With tomorrow's 69th Annual Emmy Awards on the mind (and high expectations for an even higher-fashion red carpet), we're looking back at Giuliana's gowns of Emmys past.