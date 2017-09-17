How Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Continue to Set the Bar High for Country Music Couples

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Port Huron Police Department, Dash Cam Karaoke, Backstreet Boys

Cops Lip-Sync Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way" in Police Dash Cam Video

Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bündchen Breaks Down in Tears at Rock in Rio Before Singing John Lennon's "Imagine"

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Watch Thomas Rhett's Kids Surprise Dad on Stage in "Unforgettable" Concert Surprise

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

In the world of country music, love is truly all around you.

Whether it's artists singing about their significant others or famous couples walking the red carpet at every music award show, Nashville and its community have plenty of romantic stories to go around.

But regardless of how much time passes, one pair remains a giant step above the rest. Ladies and gentlemen, we're talking about the love between Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

"I introduce her as the love of my life everywhere that we go," Garth recently joked with the ladies of The View. "She introduces me as her current husband. So you can see how the relationship kinda works here."

As for Trisha, she recently called Garth her "biggest cheerleader" on and off the stage.

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

"We have been friends for such a long time. Our relationship is based on a very deep friendship that we've had, so we were in the position of knowing each other as friends before we ever went on a date," she previously told the Huffington Post. "When we're not all lovey-dovey and passionate, we're still best friends, so it's just the way it works."

Together, they have sold out countless arenas, wowed fans with their duets and given a new definition to country lovin'.

In honor of International Country Music Day, we're celebrating the love between Garth and Trisha in our gallery below.

Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks, The Country Music Hall of Fame 2015

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMHOF

Look of Love

While performing on stage during The Country Music Hall of Fame 2015 Medallion Ceremony, viewers couldn't help but see the pair's chemistry. 

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, 2016 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Date Night Done RIght

Whenever there is a big country music celebration such as the 50th annual CMA Awards, these two are more than happy to support. 

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, 2016 CMA Awards

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

Countless Hits

While performing onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards, the famous pair covered Loretta Lynn, Keith Whitley and other legends. 

Article continues below

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Academy of Country Music Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Cute Couple Alert

The 50th Academy Of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium wouldn't be the same without this red carpet pair. 

Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks, ACM Lifting Lives Gala

Jason Merritt/ACM2015/Getty Images for dcp

Sealed With a Kiss

When you do good, you feel good. Just look at Garth and Trisha at the ACM Lifting Lives Gala for proof. 

Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks

Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Nashville's Darlings

Back in September of 2015, the country music superstars were inducted into the Nashville Walk Of Fame. 

Article continues below

Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Irresistible Smiles

The 2016 Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum was a happy affair for Garth and Trisha. 

Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks, Academy Of Country Music Awards 2008

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Together Forever

In addition to receiving the Crystal Milestone Award at the 2008 Academy Of Country Music Awards, Garth also got to share the stage with his leading lady. 

Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks

Peter Kramer/NBC

Holiday Magic

You can literally enjoy the music of these two any season thanks partly to their Christmas Together holiday album. 

Article continues below

Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks, CMA Awards

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Red Carpet Pros

You could say these two were the perfect match at the 48th annual CMA Awards. 

They may have their share of music trophies, but perhaps the title of "First Couple of Country Music" is appropriate as well.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

TAGS/ Garth Brooks , Trisha Yearwood , VG , Music , Couples , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.