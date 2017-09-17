How Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Continue to Set the Bar High for Country Music Couples

In the world of country music, love is truly all around you.

Whether it's artists singing about their significant others or famous couples walking the red carpet at every music award show, Nashville and its community have plenty of romantic stories to go around.

But regardless of how much time passes, one pair remains a giant step above the rest. Ladies and gentlemen, we're talking about the love between Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

"I introduce her as the love of my life everywhere that we go," Garth recently joked with the ladies of The View. "She introduces me as her current husband. So you can see how the relationship kinda works here."

As for Trisha, she recently called Garth her "biggest cheerleader" on and off the stage.