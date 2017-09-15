Jamie Lee Curtis Returns for New Halloween

Blumhouse Productions
Blumhouse Productions
Welcome back to Halloween, Jamie Lee Curtis.
The 58-year-old actress will reprise her iconic 1978 role of Laurie Strode in a new Halloween sequel also titled...Halloween. Curtis rose to international fame thanks to the film and played the part in three sequels, most recently in the 2002 film Halloween: Resurrection.
"Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween," Curtis posted on Instagram Friday, alongside a promo pic. "Release date 10/19/18."
In the film, Curtis' character will have a final confrontation with masked killer Michael Myers.
"Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode in HALLOWEEN, released by Universal Pictures October 19, 2018. #HalloweenMovie," read a tweet posted on Blumhouse Productions' Twitter page.
David Gordon Green, who directed Pineapple Express, will helm the new Halloween. He and Danny McBride, who appeared in his hit comedy movie, have co-written the script.
John Carpenter, who co-created the Halloween franchise, will serve as an executive producer and creative consultant on this film.