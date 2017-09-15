Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dies of Apparent Suicide

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

"Project 70" Plans for Prince Charles' Transition to King Revealed

WAGS Season 3 Cast

Watch a First Look at WAGS L.A. Season 3: "There is Definitely a Hierarchy Within the WAGS!"

Riverdale, Entertainment Weekly Magazine

Cole Sprouse Sounds Off on Lili Reinhart Romance Rumors: Take it With a Grain of Salt

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rosie ODonnell, Michelle Rounds

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Rosie O'Donnell is mourning the loss of her ex-wife, Michelle Rounds

Her rep released the following statement to E! News on Friday: "I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle's family, her wife and their child." 

Rounds passed away this past Monday from an apparent suicide, TMZ reports. She was 46-years-old. 

The television personality and Rounds were married for more than three years between 2012 and 2015. During their relationship, which began in 2011, Rosie and Michelle adopted now 4-year-old Dakota.

In a fan Q&A on Rosie's website, she reportedly revealed that the celeb had sole custody of their daughter, who she calls "Dax."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2017's Fallen Stars

The two wed in a private ceremony in New York on June 9, 2012.  Rounds underwent surgery to remove desmoid tumors only five days later. It marked second marriage for O'Donnell, who has four children, ages 4 through 22, with Kelli Carpenter.

O'Donnell filed for divorce from Rounds in February 2015, citing an "irretrievably broken relationship." About a year later, the divorce was finalized. 

Around the time of their split, the comedienne also announced her exit from The View

"Rosie has teens and an infant at home that need her attention," her rep shared. "This has been a very stressful situation. She is putting her personal health and family first. ABC has been wonderfully understanding and supportive of her personal decision to leave The View. Next week will be her last."

Our thoughts go out to Michelle's loved ones at this time. 

TAGS/ Rosie O'Donnell , Death , Suicide , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.