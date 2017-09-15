Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Reach Custody Agreement Over Baby Dream

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's have reached a private agreement over custody of their 10-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian, while the Lashed salon owner will no longer pursue a domestic violence case against her ex...for now.

The two had split earlier this year after a one-year relationship. In July, Rob posted on Instagram a slew of naked pics of Chyna and a video of her kissing another man, which he said she sent him. He accused her of cheating, belittled her and threatened that she would never see their daughter again unless she stopped "the alcohol and drugs and cocaine and X and E."

Chyna responded on Snapchat by claiming Rob had "beat" her and obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order against him. It does not involve Dream.

"Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully co-parent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along," her attorney Lisa Bloom told E! News exclusively on Friday.

"Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, September 18 off the calendar," she added. "She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur. This agreement does not resolve all disputes between Chyna and Rob."

The lawyer also responded to recent reports about their custody agreement, saying, "To correct some false statements...Rob does not have 'more than 50 percent custody.'"

Rob has not commented.

Chyna's attorney offered no details about child support payments.