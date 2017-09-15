You Can Now Have the Hogwarts Dorm Room of Your Dreams (Without Having to Find the 9 and 3/4 Platform)

Harry Potter fans, hold your broomsticks!

Pottery Barn Teen has officially launched their Harry Potter-themed collection of room decor, and it's about to make you solemnly swear that you're up to no good...for your wallet.

The collection comes with everything your wizarding dreams could imagine—from Daily Prophet duvet covers to Golden Snitch alarm clocks to backpacks, tumblers, blankets and pillows representing Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw.

You'll be able to hang you Hogwarts spirits high with wall pennants and posters, and you'll never lose sight of yourself with an intricate Mirror of Erised jewelry wall cabinet

The only downside is...you're going to want pretty much everything, so be sure to watch your wallet! Prices range anywhere from $25 to $399.

Launch the video above to see all the magic of the Harry Potter Pottery Barn collection!

