Eva Mendes' Fashion & Beauty Tricks Are Pretty Darn Relatable

Eva Mendes…she's just like us!
She may be a movie star, mother to Ryan Gosling's children and the creative force behind an eponymous fashion collection with New York & Company, but the 43-year-old actress approaches beauty, style and fitness in a surprisingly relatable way—with minimal effort required!
Admittedly, the A-lister does have an impressive glam squad behind her—"There's a team of about 20 people," Eva said jokingly at her fall collection launch Thursday. "We started getting ready last Tuesday for this." But, the designer, who wore a green, polka-dot dress from her collection and Salvatore Ferragamo shoes, does have a few getting-ready tricks for busy moms (and lazy girls) everywhere.
"For me, and it's not just ‘cause I'm selling dresses (‘cause it doesn't have to be my dress), but for me, it's a dress because it's simple. For me, jeans and a T-shirt are already too much. Those are two articles of clothing you have to get on with have two babies. That's too much," the star told E! News, while sporting a headpiece that matched her dress.
"I know it looks like a lot of work, but a turban saves me from washing my hair and from styling it," she added. For me, it's just an easy way to throw it up and just kind of like try to make it look like I'm kind of put-together."
Even the hot mama's mentality toward fitness is pretty relatable.
"I work out begrudgingly. Every time, I complain through it. I have a trainer…but I always try to talk her out of it," she shared.
Should you want to try Eva's simple wardrobe tricks, rest assured there's an option in her fall collection that will most likely fit you. The Eva Mendes Collection already included petite and tall sizes, but for the first time ever, the line now includes plus sizes up to 3x as well.
With other brands, like Lauren Conrad's Kohl's Runway Collection, debuting a plus-size range and the many empowering, diverse moments on the runway this season, it seems like Eva is hearing market demands loud and clear.
"When it has to do with our clothing, I do read comments. I read feedback. I look for feedback because that's what I know I can approve upon," explained the designer. "I love when women write to me and tell me that they feel great in our dresses, that they are affordable but they're, you know, still great quality. Because that's what we really focus on."
And, sometimes, that feedback even moves her.
"I actually got this really great comment from a husband once, who was writing me, thanking me because his wife was so happy and felt so feminine and beautiful," she added. "And I was like, ‘Aww!" When a husband is writing you…that felt good."