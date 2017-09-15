Jennifer Lawrence Auditioned for Blake Lively's Role on Gossip Girl

Attention Upper East Siders! We have some major Gossip Girl news.

For six seasons, we watched Blake Lively star as Serena van der Woodsen in the CW series. The series helped launch Lively into Hollywood stardom and as a result she became a fashion icon. But what if Lively hadn't been cast as Serena? What if Jennifer Lawrence had be chosen for the role?

The show's creator Josh Schwartz just revealed in an interview with Vulture that Lawrence actually auditioned for the part back when she was a teenager!

"We did not realize this at the time, but Jennifer Lawrence really wanted to play Serena and auditioned," he told the site. "This story came to us secondhand, but we were told she definitely auditioned and was bummed to not get it."