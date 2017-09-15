Victoria Justice Wears the Skirt Everyone Needs for Fall

  By
  • &

by Amanda Randone |

ESC: Victoria Justice

Gotham/GC Images

ESC: Fashion Week at E! Banner

When Gigi Hadid hit the Max Mara fall/winter 2017 runway in a red-hot monochromatic look, we called it: This was going to be the color of the season. 

But not all reds are created equal.

Fast forward to the streets of New York during fashion week, and celebs and style stars alike were painting the town with the color—just as we expected. Olivia Palermo wore a bright-red, pleated look to the Diane von Furstenberg show, and Bella Hadid finished out the week in a similar color that involved ‘80s-style shoulder pads and a high-waisted skirt (flashback to that Cannes dress when the supermodel showed the world how one really rocks this hue).

It was Victoria Justice, however, who mastered the shade by finding its most wearable form. 

The actress wore a miniskirt in an oxblood red, introducing a compelling take on the trend that's not only ideal for fall, but a much easier tone than what we've seen some on some of our favorite top models.

The rich color is a darker, deeper hue of red like a glass of merlot (yum) or the leaves of a Japanese maple tree. It has that warm, cozy tint that just feels like fall. Instead of a challenging, orange or yellow undertone, this burgundy shade is easier to pull off and to match with other items in your closet. Victoria paired the skirt with a knit sweater in a similar tone, and looks like she's strutting right into the new season. 

We're dubbing this choice the fall skirt we all need not only because it's the ultimate shade of red, but because of its material: snake-printed leather is a great way to transition a summery item into the colder weather. Copy this celeb's look with black, patent ankle booties and a bold red lip, and you're set.

ESC: Get The Look

ESC: Victoria,Market

Urban Outfitters

Leather Snakeskin Miniskirt, $129

ESC: Victoria,market2

Alice + Olivia

Tobin Cable Knit Crop Turtleneck Sweater, $395

ESC: Victoria,Market3

ALDO

Lovelee Bootie, $70

ESC: Selena Gomez

James Devaney/GC Images

The Selena Gomez Alternative

Victoria wasn't the only one in an oxblood red mini during fashion week. We made a Selena sighting that confirmed this is the skirt for fall. The pop star-turned-style-icon (she's solidified a FROW spot next to Anna Wintour) wore a miniskirt in a similar hue but experimented with a corduroy texture, another fall-friendly material to carry your favorite styles through the next few months. Selena layered it under a plaid trench and an orange sweater to complete her autumn attire.

ESC: Selena,market2

Topshop

MOTO Zip Through Corduroy Skirt, $65

ESC: Selena,Market3

H&M

Rib-Knit Sweater, Was: $35, Now: $30

ESC: Selena4

Asos

River Island Check Tailored Coat, $119

Whether you opt for a reptile-like leather or a more '70s-inspired texture, this is one mini that makes maximum impact. 

