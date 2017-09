Shakira Releases Music Video for "Perro Fiel" ft. Nicky Jam

The wait is finally over!

Fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of Shakira's "Perro Fiel" ft. Nicky Jam and it's officially here!

"For me, it was a truly a pleasure working with Shakira, an artist that I admire so much and now consider a friend," the "El Amante" singer exclusively tells E! News. "She's an excellent professional, and we enjoyed working together."

In the video, the 40-year-old songstress is giving us some major "La Tortura" vibes, except that this time she opted for some fabulous gold paint.