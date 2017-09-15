Cardi B Among Top Nominees of 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Foundation
Breakout 2017 rapper Cardi B is getting some more major recognition.
The "Bodak Yellow" star earned a whopping nine nominations for this year's BET Hip Hop Awards, including Single of the Year, Best New Hip-Hop Artist and MVP of the Year. Cardi B was earlier this year nominated for Best New Artist and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the 2017 BET Awards and lost to Chance the Rapper and Remy Ma.
Kendrick Lamar and DJ Khaled also earned nine 2017 BET Hip Hop Award nods (so expect a red carpet appearance from baby superstar Asahd, who will be almost 1 years old then).
Jay-Z and Chance the Rapper received five nominations each. Jay is nominated for his intimate and personal new album 4:44, which offers insight into his marriage with Beyoncé.
Other artists who are nominated include Rihanna, Future and Cole.
Check out a full list of nominees below.
Best Hip-Hop Video
Cardi B - "Bodak Yellow"
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"
French Montana ft. Swae Lee - "Unforgettable"
Future - "Mask Off"
Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE."
Best Collabo, Duo or Group
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"
French Montana ft. Swae Lee - "Unforgettable"
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - "Bad And Boujee"
Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane - "Black Beatles"
Yo Gotti ft. Nicki Minaj - "Rake It Up"
Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
Drake
Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Lyricist of the Year
Chance The Rapper
Drake
Cole
Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers & Missy Elliott
Director X
Hype Williams
DJ of the Year
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Esco
DJ Khaled
DJ Mustard
Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers
DJ Mustard
London On Da Track
Metro Boomin
Mike Will Made-It
Pharrell Williams
MVP of the Year
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
DJ Khaled
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Single of the Year
"Bad And Boujee" – Produced By Metro Boomin (Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert)
"Bodak Yellow" – Produced By J. White Did It (Cardi B)
"HUMBLE." – Produced By Mike Will Made-It (Kendrick Lamar)
"Mask Off" – Produced By Metro Boomin (Future)
"Wild Thoughts" – Produced By DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers (DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)
Album of the Year
DJ Khaled - Grateful
Future - FUTURE
Cole - 4 Your Eyez Only
Jay Z - 4:44
Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.
Migos – Culture
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Aminé
Cardi B
Kodak Black
Playboi Carti
Tee Grizzley
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
Diddy
DJ Khaled
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)
A$AP Rocky
Cardi B
Future
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Best Hip Hop Online Site/App
Complex.com
Hotnewhiphop.com
Theshaderoom.com
Worldstarhiphop.com
XXLMag.com
Best Mixtape
Cardi B - Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2
Gucci Mane - Droptopwop
Juicy J - Gas Face
Playboi Carti - Playboi Carti
Tee Grizzley - My Moment
Yo Gotti & Mike Will Made-It - Gotti Made-It
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Chance The Rapper - "I'm The One" (DJ Khaled Ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne)
Gucci Mane - "Black Beatles" (Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane)
Lil Uzi Vert - "Bad And Boujee" (Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert)
Nicki Minaj - "Rake It Up" (Yo Gotti Ft. Nicki Minaj)
Ty Dolla $ign - "Ain't Nothing" (Juicy J Ft. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)
Wiz Khalifa - "Ain't Nothing" (Juicy J Ft. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)
Impact Track
Cardi B - "Bodak Yellow"
Jay Z - "Story of O.J."
Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE."
Kendrick Lamar - "DNA."
Lecrae - "Blessings" ft. Ty Dolla $Ign
Tyler, The Creator - "Who Dat Boy" ft. A$AP Rocky
The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony will take place in Miami on October 6 and air on October 10 on BET at 8 p.m. ET.