Roald Dahl’s Wife Reveals Charlie from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Was Originally Black

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a beloved children's book and has been turned into a movie not once, but twice—starring Gene Wilder as the main chocolatier Willy Wonka in the first movie and Johnny Depp in the second.

But it looks like the late author envisioned the main protagonist Charlie a little differently than the character that appeared in the pages of his book and on the big screen. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 4's Today program, Liccy Dahl, Roald's wife, revealed that her husband originally depicted Charlie as "a little black boy."

"His first Charlie that he wrote about was a little black boy," she told the BBC.