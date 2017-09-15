Ben Platt Is Hollywood's Favorite Broadway Star: See Beyoncé, Emma Stone & 13 More Celebs With the Dean Evan Hansen Actor

Celebrities can't get enough of Ben Platt!

The 23-year-old actor stars in the critically-acclaimed Broadway play Dear Evan Hansen and he's been receiving a lot of love from Hollywood's A-list stars. Tons of celebs have been going to see Dear Evan Hansen and Platt has been sharing backstage photos with all of the stars on social media.

On Thursday, Beyoncé went to see Dear Evan Hansen and Platt shared a photo of himself meeting Bey backstage on Instagram.

"The alien called me an alien and I'm no longer living," Platt wrote alongside the photo. He also tweeted the same photo with the caption, "It happened."

Over the past year, stars like Emma Stone and Zac Efron have also stopped by to see Platt in the show! Want proof? Check out the list below to see photographic evidence that Platt is Hollywood's favorite Broadway star!

Ben Platt, Instagram

Beyoncé

Dear Haven Hansen songwriter Benj Pasek took this photo of Bey and Platt, which Platt went on to share on Instagram.

Ben Platt, Instagram

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson went to see the show back in June.

Ben Platt, Instagram

Chloë Grace Moretz

On the same night as Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Chloë Grace Moretz was also at the show. Platt posted photos with both celebs with the caption, "These beautiful peeps came to share @dearevanhansen with us tonight."

Ben Platt, Instagram

Jessica Chastain

"Thanks for joining us tonight at @DearEvanHansen, @jessicachastain! Your class/kindness/elegance called for black and white," Platt wrote when Jessica Chastain stopped by to see the show.

Ben Platt, Instagram

Morgan Freeman

"This man graced us with his presence for a second time tonight, and if you think I formed good/coherent/meaningful sentences when he was kind enough to come say hello afterward, you'd be very wrong. I got it together enough to smile. Staggered by this legend and his goodness," Platt wrote alongside a pic with Morgan Freeman.

Ben Platt, Instagram

Blake Lively

After Platt wont the Tony Award for his work in the show, Blake posted a photo with Platt. "Congratulations @bensplatt & @dearevanhansen Thank you, Ben for showing -each night- how extraordinary it is when someone is unapologetically unique. To all the "strange" ones out there --- You are not alone. #YouWillBeFound."

Ben Platt, Instagram

Jimmy Fallon

When Jimmy Fallon saw the show on Valentine's Day, Platt posted this pic thanking him. "Thanks for spending your Valentine's Day @DearEvanHansen, sir @jimmyfallon," Platt wrote.

Ben Platt, Instagram

Julianne Moore

Platt was left speechless when Julianne Moore attended the show. "I mean why caption cause there are no words," he wrote alongside a photo with Moore.

Ben Platt, Instagram

Whoopi Goldberg

"It simply doesn't get better than @whoopigoldberg," Platt wrote when Whoopi Goldberg stopped by the show. "As remarkably kind and wise as she is legendary. An honor to have you in the house tonight."

Ben Platt, Instagram

RuPaul

RuPaul stopped by to see the show and Platt shared this pic of the two together backstage. "All hail the queen," Platt wrote on Instagram.

Ben Platt, Instagram

Melissa McCarthy

"Thank you @melissamccarthy for taking the time to see @DearEvanHansen the day after making comedy history. Your kindness and talent are overwhelming and our cast has never been more excited and joyful," Platt wrote alongside a pic with Melissa McCarthy.

Ben Platt, Instagram

Zac Efron

When Zac Efron stopped by to see the show, Platt posted this picture on Instagram. "Troy Bolton came to see @DearEvanHansen and middle school Ben had a freak out (so did 23 year old Ben). And did he wear a @DearEvanHansen scarf? Bet on it. Bet on it," he captioned the pic.

Ben Platt, Instagram

Kate Hudson

"How To Lose Your Cool in 10 Seconds," Platt captioned this picture with Kate Hudson.

Ben Platt, Instagram

Emma Stone

"Mostly this was important because I finally got to gush about this woman's brilliance in La La Land," Platt wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for coming to the show and for your kindness and talent, both of which are incredibly inspiring. #DearEvanHansen."

Ben Platt, Instagram

Mindy Kaling

When Mindy Kaling called the show the "best thing" she's ever seen, Platt replied with a sweet message on Instagram. He wrote, "Thank you @mindykaling for your unbelievable kindness and also I watched Mindy Project between shows so thank you for that too!!!!"

