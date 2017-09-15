Wendy Williams Defends Her "Bikini Body": "I Got It Goin' On, Honey!"

Wendy Williams has no time for the haters.

Before Season 9 of The Wendy Williams Show premieres Sept. 8, E! News visited her set in New York City to talk about the evolution of her weekday gabfest. "The set is still the same. The seat covers are still the same. My 'Hot Topics' setup is still the same. It's the same!" the 53-year-old host admitted. "But, I'm changing every year, because every year I feel more free and not tethered to this show. If you watch, you watch—I'm grateful. You don't? Eh! I'm going home. I'm pulling my blinds up and going home. I am not as suffocated by my career as I used to feel."

The show debuted in 2008, since then, Williams' life "has moved in so many different ways," she added. "That makes a looser lip. The looser I feel about myself, the more comfortable I am."

With her devil-may-care attitude, she promised Season 9 will feature "more invisible cigarettes, more inappropriate questions and more ridiculousness, 'cause that is the Wendy Williams way."