Francia Raisa's Mother Explains How Her Daughter and Selena Gomez Recovered After Kidney Transplant

This is the ultimate friendship.

Selena Gomez surprisingly announced on social media Thursday morning, that she had undergone a kidney transplant as a result of her Lupus and needed a new organ to improve her "overall health." The organ donor is her "beautiful friend," Francia Raisa. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me," Gomez wrote of Raisa. "I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

This is a story about the biggest sacrifice one can do for a friend, as the Secret Life of the American Teenager star's mom, Virginia Almendarez explains to Telemundo's María Celeste Arrarás. The actress' mother gave an exclusive interview to Al Rojo Vivo and talked about her daughter's decade-long friendship, the secret surgery and how they recovered from it all.

"They've been friends for many years. They're like sisters," the mother of three says. "I love her(Gomez) a lot, too. She loves me a lot. She says I'm her mom. I'm very proud of both of them."