Glee's Dean Geyer Marries Actress Jillian Murray

He may not have ended up with Rachel Berry, but it looks like Glee's Dean Geyer is officially off the market.

The actor married Code Black actress Jillian Murray on Thursday in front of 75 guests at a boutique venue in Santa Ynez Valley, according to a People exclusive.

"She is the love of my life," Geyer told People before the wedding. "She is gorgeous, strong, hardworking and always the life of the party."

According to People, Geyer—who played Brody Weston on Glee—met Murray on the set of their film Never Back Down 2 seven years ago.

"From the beginning, I knew I liked her," Geyer told the magazine, adding that the duo "share the same beliefs, countless interests and passions."