Josh Duhamel Removes His Wedding Ring After Split With Fergie

For Josh Duhamel, taking off his wedding ring was like ripping off a Band-Aid.

On Thursday, the 44-year-old actor and his 42-year-old wife Fergie announced they had quietly split up after eight years of marriage. "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," the friendly exes told E! News in a joint statement. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

Hours after the former couple announced their breakup (via Fergie's rep), Josh was photographed hiking solo in L.A.'s Brentwood neighborhood. Noticeably missing? His wedding ring. (The exes, who tied the knot in Malibu in early 2009, have a 4-year-old son, Axl Duhamel.)