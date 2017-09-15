Beyoncé Makes Her First Official Appearance Since Giving Birth at Rihanna's Diamond Ball

Jay-Z, Beyonce

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Fo

Queen B has returned.

Beyoncé attended Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball in New York on Thursday with her husband Jay-Z, making it the singer's first official red carpet event since announcing the birth of her twins Rumi and Sir.

Beyoncé looked gorgeous in a long, emerald green gown with a plunging neckline and high split. And because she's music royalty, she made sure to bring the bling on the sleeves. The "Formation" singer wore her hair down with loose curls.

Jay-Z looked dapper for the formal event in his tuxedo and bow tie. 

Read

Jay-Z Reveals Why He and Beyoncé Named Their Twins Rumi and Sir

Beyoncé also took a moment to snap a picture with the event's host Rihanna. Rih Rih wore an elegant black dress and her hair down for the occasion.

Beyonce, Rihanna

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Foundation

Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their twins in June, but that hasn't caused the now parents of three to slow down. The Lemonade artist recently saw the hit Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen. The show's star and Pitch Perfect actor Ben Platt shared a picture of him meeting Beyoncé on Instagram.

 

The alien called me an alien and I'm no longer living. ??: @benjpasek

A post shared by Ben Platt (@bensplatt) on

Queen B also traveled to her hometown in Texas to support those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. As E! News previously reported, she spoke to hurricane victims at St. John's United Methodist Church and handed out food and supplies. Beyonce also supported the recent telethon Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

What's more, Beyoncé celebrated her 36th birthday last week, and it looks like her friends and family made it extra special. While performing at Budweiser's Made In America Festival in Philadelphia, Jay-Z had the crowd sing "Happy Birthday" to his wife. E! News also exclusively learned that the twins were at the festival along with their big sister Blue Ivy. The Grammy winner also received an extraordinary birthday cake from a local bakery, as well as a special surprise from her friends, including Serena Williams and Michelle Obama, that gave a nod to her most recent album.  

It's sounds like it's been a busy time for the new family of five.

