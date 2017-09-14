Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Beth Chapman Diagnosed With Throat Cancer

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Beth Chapman is ready to kick cancer's butt.
On Thursday afternoon, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star revealed to her fans that she has been diagnosed with throat cancer.
"As most of you know I've spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn't see coming and certainly never expected. I've been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer,'" she wrote in a letter obtained by Radar Online.
According to the reality star, she has a T2 tumor in her throat that is blocking her breathing. Doctors have suggested immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses.
"To be certain, I've stared down the devil more than once in my life but I've never faced a real life or death decision. My life has never been easy, and I surely don't expect it to start now," she wrote. "Still, I've never been a victim and I won't let cancer beat me. I realize the road I am about to travel will be rocky, full of unexpected twists and turns. But I know one thing for sure. A bend in the road is not the end of the road."
Duane "Dog" Chapman and his wife first became celebrities when they appeared in their A&E show Dog the Bounty Hunter for eight seasons. The series began airing in syndication as the couple briefly appeared on CMT's Dog and Beth: On the Hunt.
While the show concluded in 2015, the couple has developed a loyal fan base after opening their lives up for the camera.
As Beth prepares to undergo surgery, she has a final message to her fans: She's not giving up by any means.
"I will fight every step of the way. My husband and children are counting on me to be there for years to come," Beth wrote to her followers. "I am so very grateful to be surrounded by family and friends who have given me incredible support during this very challenging time."
We're wishing Beth a quick and full recovery.