14 Things You Never Knew About Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Beth Chapman, Duane Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter, 2014 CMT Awards

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Beth Chapman Diagnosed With Throat Cancer

Angelina Jolie, Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, 'First They Killed My Father' NYC Premiere

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Step Out on the Red Carpet Wearing Yellow Flowers

Padma Lakshmi

Watch Padma Lakshmi Try on Dresses for the 2017 Emmys

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Today marks Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's fourth wedding anniversary, which feels super personal for us because they're our absolute favorite couple...like, ever.

The pair rang in their special day in London during a little bit of a break in the European leg of Legend's tour, and we're sure they did everything they absolutely love...you know, like eating, drinking and making fun of ridiculous tabloids.

After posting an adorable anniversary photo with her hubby, Teigen took to Instagram to mock one magazine cover for saying the pair is on "the brink of splitting."

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Pics

"Oh in touch go f--k yourselves," she wrote, adding, "You exclusively dumb pieces of trash."

LOL! And that is just one of the many reasons we love this duo—they're never afraid to be brutally honest.

Anniversa-date. Married 4 years today. Met 11 years ago yesterday. I love this woman deeply.

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

In fact, it feels like we pretty know everything there is to know about Teigen and Legend. They're not the type to hide many things from their fans and followers, and they're together, like, all the time—awards shows, red carpets, concerts, you name it!

But despite how much they share with the public, there are actually some fun facts about them that may surprise you...

For example, though today marks their fourth wedding anniversary, did you know they've actually been together for 11 years?! Yes, 11. They met on the set of a music video in 2006.

But that's not all...

Launch the video above for more surprising things you probably never knew about Teigen and Legend!

TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.