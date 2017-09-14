27 Fall Work Clothes You'll Be Happy You Invested In This Season

Excuse us for saying this, but dressing for the office is usually a snooze fest.

First and foremost, you need to look professional and let's face it: That, more often than not, translates into some pretty drab wardrobe choices. Exhibit A: It's hardly inspiring to wear basic black slacks on your weekends off. Not to mention the fact that if you're shelling out for afancy blazer, you're going to want to get as much mileage out of it as you can.

Well, we're here to tell you work wear you actually want to wear does exist. And since you're probably restocking the closet for fall, we did the research for you.