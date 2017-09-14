Every Time Issa Rae Was a Beauty Bombshell

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jennifer Aniston, Harper's Bazaar, October 2017

Jennifer Aniston Shares Details About Her Beauty Regimen and Dreams to Open a Wellness Center

ESC: TRESemme at Rebecca Minkoff, NYFW

How to Get the Cool Girl Waves Seen at the Rebecca Minkoff NYFW Runway Show

ESC: Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore Is Named Garnier's Latest Celeb Ambassador

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Issa Rae, Best Beauty

Vera Anderson/WireImage

Issa Rae has nothing to be insecure about.

She's gorgeous. She's ambitious and accomplished, growing the YouTube series The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl into the Golden Globe-nominated HBO sitcom, Insecure. And, the writer's beauty is an authentic expression of who she is: a black woman that doesn't quite fit into mold. Thankfully, instead of trying to blend, she leans further into what makes her different, wearing a layer of confidence that pushes the boundary of what we believe is beautiful (despite the title of her hit show).

This is why Issa Rae more than deserves to be a Covergirl. This week, she announced that she will be joining Sofia Vergara, Janelle MonáeKaty Perry and Drew Barrymore as an ambassador of the globally-loved beauty brand. And, we're here for it. 

A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae) on

"Becoming a CoverGirl means a lot because the brand recognizes just how important it is for people to embrace their individuality and express themselves in unique and diverse ways," the star said in a recent press release. "This has been a major part of my personal journey, and a message that I want to share with others."

From the standout spirals and twists that bounce off the red carpet onto our hair inspiration Pinterest board to the plays on color that dazzle on her brown complexion, the actress is certainly a trendsetter on the screen and red carpet. Her glam squad, which includes makeup artist Joanna Simkin and hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood, have been innovative in their approach, while also being true to African-American beauty traditions (such as cornrows, twists and brown-hued nude lipsticks). It's no secret that in the past year, they've contributed to making mainstream beauty ideals more diverse.

Photos

The Best Celebrity Curly Hairstyles

Today, we're taking a look back at all of the times we were blown away by the bombshell. Check out her best beauty looks below!

ESC: Issa Rae, Best Beauty

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Blues

Issa Rae pairs sultry blue eyeshadow to her dress at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, and it's epic.

ESC: Issa Rae, Best Beauty

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Barely-There Beauty

The star opts for nude shades and short curly hair for an achievable, yet radiant look.

ESC: Issa Rae, Best Beauty

Vera Anderson/WireImage

Pretty Lady

The writer and producer shows her feminine side with pink attire, natural-appearing makeup and a high ponytail.

Article continues below

ESC: Issa Rae, Best Beauty

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Curly Top

No one does short curls like Issa. That's for sure.

ESC: Issa Rae, Best Beauty

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Black Girl Magic

Natural curls, majestic eyeshadow, glimmering gown—Issa's black girl magic is real at Black Girls Rock.

ESC: Issa Rae, Best Beauty

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Side to Side

It's no secret that this actress loves slicking back the sides of hair with braids and twists and leaving the middle out. It's her go-to.

Article continues below

ESC: Issa Rae, Best Beauty

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Majestic Queen

Blue eyeliner, pink lipstick, standout hair beads—yas, Issa, yas!

ESC: Issa Rae, Best Beauty

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The New Classic

The star creates a new iteration of the top bun and it looks classic and elegant.

RELATED ARTICLE: Issa Rae Proves We're Not Done With This Shoe, and Rihanna Confirms

RELATED ARTICLE: You're Doing It Wrong: Diffusing Your Hair

TAGS/ Issa Rae , Beauty , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.