Hillary Clinton Quotes Kelly Clarkson in Her New Book—and the Singer Can't Get Enough

Kelly Clarkson has experienced a lot of amazing moments in her life: She was the first to win American Idol, she won a Grammy for best pop vocal album for Stronger, and she's given birth to two adorable children. Now, the singer can add a new high to that list—being mentioned in Hillary Clinton's new book What Happened.

Clarkson's shout-out appears at the beginning of a chapter alongside a quote by German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche.

"That which does not kill us makes us stronger—Friedrich Nietzsche (and Kelly Clarkson)," the book reads.

Of course, Clinton was referencing a lyric from Clarkson's song "Stronger," specifically, "what doesn't kill you makes you stronger."

Clarkson took to social media to share her excitement around being featured in the book.