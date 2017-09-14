Chester Bennington's Teenage Son Participates in National Suicide Prevention Week Video

Chester Bennington's family is doing their part to help those in pain.
Close to two months after the Linkin Park singer died at 41, his teenage son is appearing in a powerful video that features an important message.
"Hi, I'm Draven Bennington and I'm here on National Suicide Prevention Week and I want to make a commitment that I will talk to someone before I hurt myself when I'm feeling depressed, sad or going through a hard week, month or year," the 15-year-old shared in the clip.
Draven added, "I want to challenge you to do the same: To help yourself, not hurt yourself."
The clip was originally posted on World Suicide Prevention Day but continues to receive thousands of views around the world.
Back on July 20, E! News confirmed that Chester was found dead in a private home near Los Angeles. The coroner's office later determined that the musician's official cause of death was a suicide by hanging.
On July 30, Chester was honored at a private funeral near the South Coast Botanic Garden in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., where family, friends and musicians paid their respects.
"I lost my soul mate and my children lost their hero—their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left," Chester's widow Talinda Bennington previously shared with E! News. "I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive."
She continued, "Now he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would've wanted us to do so. Rest in peace, my love."
Chester's bandmates would also post an open letter on Facebook expressing their shared grief.
"The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened," Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Joe Hahn and Mike Shinoda wrote. "You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized…the family will never be whole without you."