Chester Bennington's Teenage Son Participates in National Suicide Prevention Week Video

Chester Bennington's family is doing their part to help those in pain.

Close to two months after the Linkin Park singer died at 41, his teenage son is appearing in a powerful video that features an important message.

"Hi, I'm Draven Bennington and I'm here on National Suicide Prevention Week and I want to make a commitment that I will talk to someone before I hurt myself when I'm feeling depressed, sad or going through a hard week, month or year," the 15-year-old shared in the clip.

Draven added, "I want to challenge you to do the same: To help yourself, not hurt yourself."

The clip was originally posted on World Suicide Prevention Day but continues to receive thousands of views around the world.