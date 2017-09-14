Fergie and Josh Duhamel Split After 8 Years of Marriage

It's over for Fergie and Josh Duhamel.

The two, parents to 4-year-old son Axl, have called it quits after eight years of marriage.

"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," Fergie's rep told E! News Thursday. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."