Tyrese Gibson Continues to Make Private Matters Public: From Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to His Ex-Wife

Tyrese Gibson has made it clear—he's not afraid to talk about private matters on social media.
On Wednesday, we told you about the actor's social media drama with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson over a possible Fast and Furious solo film. Tyrese left comments on one of Johnson's Instagram posts that showed him sitting down doing some paperwork.
In a comment that has since been deleted, Tyrese wrote, "If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter. I don't wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about."
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
He then continued, "I'm on your timeline cause you're not responding to my text messages – #FastFamily is just that a family…….. We don't fly solo."
Tyrese also posted a photo of him and Johnson with the caption, "I don't do email bruh You got my cell same San Diego # hit me."
Now Tyrese has taken to Instagram once again, this time firing back after his ex-wife Norma Mitchell Gibson.
Court documents obtained by E! News show that Norma was granted a temporary restraining order against Tyrese and she was granted legal and physical custody of their daughter, Shayla. In the documents, Norma accuses Tyrese of abusing Shayla and along with the temporary restraining order, Tyrese has to stay 100 yards away from his daughter and Norma. A hearing is set for Oct. 2 and until then, Tyrese has no visitation rights.
In the documents, Norma alleges that on Aug. 19 the actor "went into a rage, pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other."
Tyrese continues, "I was hoping by now you got over what we used to be... Being bitter, resentful and just felt out mean will has never been good for our daughter .... But I see the attacks just won't stop so I believe this too will pass and God and the courts will reveal the truth..... I want you to know I still love you and wish you the best in all that you're looking to do... I just simply wanna co-parent and raise Shayla to be a respectful, decent, smart angel that I know she is... Paint your picture but God knows the truth...... if I was a bad dad I wouldn't of went from 80/20 to 70/30 to 60/40 to 50/50 custody in my favor......"
"All of the honorable fathers and parents out here keep fighting the good fight you may embarrassed at times but in the end the kids will always run into the arms of the ones who really has their backs in a great father not because I'm famous with money but because I am - that's my story and I'm sticking to it.... More truths coming soon....... Child custody family issues are the worst......."
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for National Geographic Channel
In response to the allegations, Tyrese tells E! News, "After 9 years of working extremely hard to co-parent our child, I am disappointed to learn that the mother of my daughter has made gross and false accusations against my character in a shameful attempt to ruin our co-parenting efforts. There is nothing I love more in this world than my daughter and I would never do anything to harm her well-being or happiness. Co-parenting is tough and it's unfortunate when your partner tries to sabotage the situation with hurtful lies and irrational behavior."
After his posts, Tyrese gave some insight as to why he shares a lot of his personal information on social media.
Tyrese told his followers on Instagram, "Humbled by the outpouring of prayers and love and people who push the 'way' they may feel about me to the side to just simply have a heart and understand it's not what you read it's about the truth and facts.... God you are just simply amazing - And FYI I know I post a lot, and I rant a lot but I would rather do THIS than be at home suffering cause I won't push this energy up off of me....... When you see me just hug me cause I need a hug -
#HearMyCryForHelp God I love you for sticking to your word and protecting your son....."