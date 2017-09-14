This Must-See Video of Dame Judi Dench Rapping Is Both Hilarious and Impressive

Dame Judi Dench, rap superstar?
The 82-year-old actress is showing off her rapping skills in a new video that has everyone talking! Posted by LADbibile on Twitter, Dench sits down with rapper Lethal Bizzle and he teaches her how to rap some of his songs. But before they start, Lethal Bizzle hooks the actress up with a hat from his business that's fittingly called, "Stay Dench."
Once Dench has her swag on, she's ready to start her rap career. That's when Lethal Bizzle starts reading her the lyrics from his song "Celebrate."
Dame Judi Dench rapping with @LethalBizzle is the most ridiculous video you'll see today ??@VictoriaAbdul pic.twitter.com/XvbXzJvVup— LADbible (@ladbible) September 14, 2017
"Anywhere I go, gang rolling," the rapper tells Dench.
"What?" Dench says, before asking, "What does it mean?"
"It means anywhere I go, my friends are coming with me," he tells her.
As they continue through, Bizzle can't help up laugh when he hears Dench rap his lyrics.
Take a look at the video above to see if Dench should change careers!