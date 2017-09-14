How Angelina Jolie Ended Up as the Villain in Her Divorce From Brad Pitt

For half of 2016, we lived in a vastly different world: Lemonade was just the name of a drink, "receipts" were simply pieces of paper and Brangelina still existed.

Then the fairy-tale romance that had dominated pop culture for over a decade exploded right in front of our eyes.

I am talking, of course, about the incident that took place on a private jet carrying the picture-perfect Jolie-Pitt family from the south of France to Los Angeles on Sept. 14 last year. Thanks to an ensuing FBI investigation, we know something happened during that long transatlantic flight. No need to dance around it.

Twelve months later, the family that used to divide their time between a wine-producing chateau in Provence, rented homes in European cities, and a sprawling L.A. mansion now lead starkly different lives.