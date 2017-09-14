Francia Raisa Is "Beyond Grateful" to Donate Her Kidney to Selena Gomez: Inside Their Life-Changing Bond

When a friend offers you their kidney, your bond is forever.

Such was the case between Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa, fellow stars and friends who were at each other's side when life took a turn. As the songstress surprisingly announced on social media Thursday morning, Gomez underwent a kidney transplant as a result of her Lupus and needed a new organ to improve her "overall health." However, fans had noticed she spent some of the summer out of the spotlight despite releasing new music, so Gomez clarified that she had been recovering from the secret surgery.

Who was the kidney donor, you ask? None other than her "beautiful friend," the 29-year-old Secret Life of the American Teenager star. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me," Gomez wrote of Raisa. "I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."