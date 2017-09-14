Revisiting Chuck Bass' 10 Most Iconic Outfits Ever on Gossip Girl—Including the Infamous Scarf

He's Chuck Bass.

Seriously, it's the answer to everything when it comes to the iconic Gossip Girl character. How can he rock a patchwork scarf? He's Chuck Bass. A green suit and a purple robe? Again, he's Chuck Bass.

While fashionistas lost their minds on a weekly basis over the wardrobes of Blair (Leighton Meester) and Serena (Blake Lively), the bad boy of the Upper East Side had just as much, if not more, fanfare over his colorful, over-the-top looks, which Ed Westwick rocked with charisma and ease.

In honor of the show's 10 year anniversary, we're revisiting some of Chuck's most iconic looks ever, which were all picked by costume designer Eric Daman back in 2012, just before the series finale aired.